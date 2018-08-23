Hebei joins Tianjin in fresh moves for clean air

Home » Nation

China’s northern coastal city of Tianjin aims to reduce its PM2.5 level by over 16 percent by 2020 from the level in 2017.

Tianjin, a neighbor of Beijing and also a victim of smog, hopes to cut the average concentration of PM2.5 to 52 micrograms per cubic meter in 2020, compared with 62 micrograms per cubic meter recorded last year, according to a three-year work plan published by the municipal government on Monday.

PM2.5, which refers to airborne particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, poses a serious health risk.

The city aims to replace rural families’ use of coal for heating with clean energy, as well as cap its annual coal consumption at 40 million tons in 2020.

In addition, it will reduce the annual production capacity of crude steel by 6.9 million tons from 2018 to 2020 and limit the annual production capacity of steel at 20 million tons.

Neighboring Hebei Province plans to eliminate 9,027 small coal-fired boilers by 2020 in its fight against air pollution.

Local authorities plan to dismantle 521 boilers, each with a steam generating capacity of no more than 35 tons per hour, and switch the rest to clean energy.

The action will help reduce coal consumption by 4.78 million tons per year, the provincial environmental protection bureau said yesterday.

The regions around Beijing are home to major steelmakers, coal mines, aluminum producers and chemical plants. They are at the forefront of the fight against air pollution.