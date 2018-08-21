Hebei pollution target

Home » Nation

North China’s Hebei Province has set a target to reduce its major air pollutants by over 15 percent by 2020 compared with 2017 level.

Hebei, Beijing’s neighbor and home to several of the country’s top 10 polluted cities, plans to reduce the average concentration of PM2.5 to 55 micrograms per cubic meter in 2020, the provincial government said yesterday. The province will continue to cut coal consumption by using more clean energy. Coal consumption in 2020 will be 10 percent less than in 2015.