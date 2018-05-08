Advanced Search

May 9, 2018

Helping hand for a stricken snow crane

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 May 9, 2018 | Print Edition

A critically endangered snow crane has rejoined its flock in northeast China, after it fell behind during migration.

The bird arrived in a national nature reserve in Jilin Province yesterday with the help of researchers from Jiangxi Province, where it fell sick and was stuck near a river in April.

“The crane is 1 or 2 years old,” said Wang Zhiru, with Jiangxi’s provincial wild animal and plant rescue and reproduction center. “It could have fallen behind due to malnutrition or illness.” Wang said that after care, the crane had recovered.

A tracker has been installed to monitor the bird’s future migration path and living environment. The flock is in Jilin nature reserve and will fly further north to Siberia soon.

There are about 3,600 snow cranes in the world. A recent survey showed that most of them spent the last winter in the Poyang Lake area in Jiangxi.

