A new high-speed railway began operation in southern Guangdong Province on Sunday, without impacting the lives of tens of thousands of birds near the route. The 357-kilometer railway, which connects Guangdong’s Jiangmen and Zhanjiang, is only 800 meters from a habitat of about 30,000 herons in Jiangmen. To avoid bothering the birds, a vaulted shield was set up to cover a 2,036-meter section near the habitat.
