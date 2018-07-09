The story appears on
Page A6
July 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
High-speed trains speedy as Internet
China’s high-speed trains are expected to offer more smart services as the network continues to be upgraded with Internet technology.
A joint venture was officially launched on Thursday by China Railway Investment Co Ltd, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Tencent to develop and operate an integrated platform that will provide Wi-Fi services to high-speed rail customers across China.
China Railway Gecent Technology Co Ltd, with Geely and Tencent taking a combined 49 percent stake, will offer Wi-Fi connection, entertainment and leisure services, news and information, online catering and shopping, and other smart services.
“The integration of high-speed railway networks and the Internet can nurture a digital economy service platform and make trains part of cities’ smart transport, tourism and retail,” said Tencent board chairman and CEO Pony Ma.
China’s high-speed railways exceed 25,000 kilometers and are expected to reach 30,000 by 2020, covering over 80 percent of cities with a population of more than 1 million.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.