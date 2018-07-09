Advanced Search

July 9, 2018

High-speed trains speedy as Internet

July 9, 2018

China’s high-speed trains are expected to offer more smart services as the network continues to be upgraded with Internet technology.

A joint venture was officially launched on Thursday by China Railway Investment Co Ltd, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Tencent to develop and operate an integrated platform that will provide Wi-Fi services to high-speed rail customers across China.

China Railway Gecent Technology Co Ltd, with Geely and Tencent taking a combined 49 percent stake, will offer Wi-Fi connection, entertainment and leisure services, news and information, online catering and shopping, and other smart services.

“The integration of high-speed railway networks and the Internet can nurture a digital economy service platform and make trains part of cities’ smart transport, tourism and retail,” said Tencent board chairman and CEO Pony Ma.

China’s high-speed railways exceed 25,000 kilometers and are expected to reach 30,000 by 2020, covering over 80 percent of cities with a population of more than 1 million.

