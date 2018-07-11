Advanced Search

July 11, 2018

Highway collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 11, 2018 | Print Edition

Heavy rain caused a section of a national highway to collapse in southwest China’s Sichuan Province yesterday, according to local traffic police.

Parts of the road surface cracked and collapsed at around 4am yesterday in Wenchuan County. A van was trapped on the collapsed road, while a truck turned on its side. No casualties have been reported yet. The highway is one of the key routes toward the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba. China’s national weather observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms yesterday.

