Hollywood writers hop on China bandwagon

A NEW trend is hitting Hollywood. Pundits have noticed the exodus of a growing number of screenwriters and directors heading East... Far East. To China, in fact.

Li Xian, a prominent Hollywood studio executive, is impressed by how fast the Chinese film industry has evolved. “But their scripts aren’t quite there yet. China still needs Hollywood writers,” she said, adding “and they’re getting them.”

One Belt One Road Productions, a Hollywood film production and writer management company owned by producer Michael Tiberi, is one of the US firms cashing in on the market opportunity.

They are doing more deals with Chinese producers looking to do US-China co-productions and hire Hollywood screenwriters to write films destined primarily for the Chinese market.

The firm is also negotiating two script deals with film companies in Chengdu and Beijing to be written by Gavin Scott, the writer of “Mists of Avalon” who also penned scripts for Hollywood A-Listers, Steven Spielberg (“Ready Player One”) and George Lucas (“Star Wars”).

“China has a fascinating history rich with stories the West has never heard before. Hollywood writers can work with Chinese writers to help bring that cultural heritage to the world in a most compelling way,” Scott said.

AMG Films, a joint US-China production company that makes movies and TV shows, recently co-produced a 30-episode Chinese TV show, shot in both countries, written and directed in part by American writer/director, Shaun Picconino (“Call of Duty: Black Ops,” “American Fighter”) and co-produced with Zhao Jun and Han Sanping, a producer and former head of China’s largest film studio, China Film Group.