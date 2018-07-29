The story appears on
Page A6
July 30, 2018
Free for subscribers
Homegrown Y-12 begins air services in the north
China’s domestically developed Y-12 versatile plane has started domestic short haul civil transport services in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, according its developer.
The Nenjiang Mo’ergen airport started operation on Friday, opening flights between the Nenjiang City and the provincial capital Harbin, as well as the cities of Mohe and Heihe on the China-Russia border.
The airport thus became the first general airport in northeast China to focus on short haul transport. It is also the country’s first general airport with short-haul flights linking the hub with remote regions.
The new service means the Y-12 has now officially entered into service.
The Y-12, manufactured by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Company Ltd, is a regional turboprop aircraft designed for passenger, cargo and emergency rescue flights in plateau or mountainous regions.
The twin-engine propeller-driven Y-12 is designed according to airworthiness standards of China and the United States.
