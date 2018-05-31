The story appears on
May 31, 2018
Related News
Hospital in Hainan first to give HPV shots
A HOSPITAL in south China’s Hainan Province started giving a human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine yesterday, the first on the Chinese mainland.
The vaccine, developed by Merck & Co to protect against nine viruses that can lead to cervical cancer, is available for women aged between 16 and 26.
“We have 6,000 doses, which can supply 2,000 patients. Around 1,000 women have made appointments,” said Guo Ying, with Boao Super Hospital in the island province.
There are three types of HPV vaccine which cover different kinds of viruses and different age groups from 9 to 45 years old. The new vaccine can help prevent 92.1 percent of all kinds of cervical cancer, while the other two can help prevent 84.5 percent.
Cervical cancer is caused by sexually acquired infection with certain types of HPV. There is also evidence linking HPV with other cancers affecting both male and female genitals.
In 2013, the central government introduced a batch of favorable policies to accelerate the development of Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, including fast approval of imported medical apparatus and medicine. Boao Super Hospital started operation in Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in late March.
Last month, China announced the decision to support Hainan in developing the whole island into a pilot free trade zone, and gradually exploring and steadily promoting the establishment of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics.
