How much people read

April 20, 2018

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Adult Chinese citizens read 4.66 printed books on average in 2017, a survey shows.

The survey by the Chinese Academy of Press and Publication found that 10.2 percent of citizens read more than 10 printed books last year, while 5.4 percent read more than 10 e-books.

Chinese people each spent 20.4 minutes reading books each day, with 12.1 percent spending over an hour. People aged between 18 and 29 had the longest reading time per day.

The survey also revealed that adult citizens spent an average 80.4 minutes a day on their phones, 27 minutes of which were spent on WeChat. The daily Internet use stood at 60.7 minutes.

Audio books and podcasts have emerged in people’s reading habits, with over 20 percent of citizens having listened to them.

