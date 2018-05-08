Hubei bridge well on the way

Home » Nation

THE Cuijiaying Hanjiang River Bridge, part of the Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway, is pictured under construction in central China’s Hubei Province yesterday. The 13-kilometer-long bridge links Wuhan City and the province’s ecological tourism area in the west, as well as connecting the Yangtze River and Hanjiang River economic belts. It is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2019.