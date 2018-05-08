Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 8, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Hubei bridge well on the way

Source: Xinhua | 23:24 UTC+8 May 8, 2018 | Print Edition

THE Cuijiaying Hanjiang River Bridge, part of the Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway, is pictured under construction in central China’s Hubei Province yesterday. The 13-kilometer-long bridge links Wuhan City and the province’s ecological tourism area in the west, as well as connecting the Yangtze River and Hanjiang River economic belts. It is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2019. 

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿