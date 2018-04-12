Hui pharmacopoeia out

Home » Nation

A PHARMACOPOEIA of practical medicine of the Hui ethnic minority, China’s largest Muslim group, has been published, collecting traditional therapies from along the ancient Silk Road.

Zhang Jianqing, deputy director of the Hui arm of the China Medical Association of Minorities and author of the book, said yesterday that it took him five years to compile. Zhang sought help from the Iranian Embassy in China and imams in Qinghai for reference on documents of Islamic medical classic, such as the Avicenna, or Canon of Medicine.

The Hui forms the majority of the population in northwestern regions, such as Ningxia, Qinghai and Shaanxi, but the Hui language has no written form.

Hui medicine was developed in Tang Dynasty (618-907) and the medical system matured during Yuan Dynasty (1206-1368), but many of the therapies have been forgotten.