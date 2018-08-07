Advanced Search

August 7, 2018

IPR database

Source: Xinhua | August 7, 2018

China is looking to establish a technical support system to detect, monitor and track evidence of intellectual property rights infringement and counterfeiting by 2020.

According to a working plan on IPR protection with Internet Plus technology, issued by the State Intellectual Property Office, the system will feature the creation of several basic databases, including one with core information of IPR authorization files. They will also include a database on IPR infringement judgments.

