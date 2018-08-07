The story appears on
Page A6
August 7, 2018
IPR database
China is looking to establish a technical support system to detect, monitor and track evidence of intellectual property rights infringement and counterfeiting by 2020.
According to a working plan on IPR protection with Internet Plus technology, issued by the State Intellectual Property Office, the system will feature the creation of several basic databases, including one with core information of IPR authorization files. They will also include a database on IPR infringement judgments.
