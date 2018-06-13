Illegal cigarettes seized

Home » Nation

Hong Kong customs yesterday seized about 200,000 suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about HK$500,000 (US$63,700) at a border control point.

Customs officers intercepted an incoming truck declared as carrying assorted goods at Man Kam To Control Point yesterday morning and found the cigarettes inside 15 cartons packed with small tables. The cigarettes are with a duty potential of about HK$400,000, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government’s Customs and Excise Department said.