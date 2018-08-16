Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 17, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Internet court judges named

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 17, 2018 | Print Edition

The chief justice and judges for an Internet court planned for Beijing were appointed at a session of the 15th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee yesterday. Zhang Wen, 50, was appointed as the chief justice of the first Internet court in Beijing. Three deputy chief justices were also named. Forty others were appointed as judges. China plans to set up Internet courts in Beijing and Guangzhou based on the experience of the Internet court in Hangzhou, eastern Zhejiang Province.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿