Internet court judges named
The chief justice and judges for an Internet court planned for Beijing were appointed at a session of the 15th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee yesterday. Zhang Wen, 50, was appointed as the chief justice of the first Internet court in Beijing. Three deputy chief justices were also named. Forty others were appointed as judges. China plans to set up Internet courts in Beijing and Guangzhou based on the experience of the Internet court in Hangzhou, eastern Zhejiang Province.
