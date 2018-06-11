Invasive species on the rise

Home » Nation

Scientists have found over 150 unsafe invasive species in Tibet Autonomous Region after two years of research.

Led by Tibet’s regional institute of plateau biology, the research team found over 130 invasive plants, including crofton weed, and more than 20 invasive animals in the region, like bullfrogs and the red-eared slider (a type of turtle), both on the list of the world’s 100 most invasive species. They are also found in other parts of China.

Tu Yanli, an associate researcher with the institute, attributed the drastic increase in the number of these species in the area to the rapidly growing economy and more convenient transportation.

The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, where Tibet is located, has long been recognized as a natural biological shield.