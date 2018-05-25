Jailed for killing snake

The story appears on
May 25, 2018
A VILLAGER in Guangdong Province received a one-year jail term, with a two-year suspension, for killing a rare 2-meter-long snake. The man surnamed Wu captured the python in Fengkai County with the help of another man on December 15, 2016, the county court said. Wu paid the man 300 yuan (US$47) to help capture the snake, and killed it later. Python is on the list of first-class state protection.
