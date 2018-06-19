The story appears on
Jiaxing, Shanghai talk metro line link
Residents of Jiaxing in Zhejiang Province and Shanghai will be able to travel between the two Yangtze River Delta cities by a fast-track metro line that officials hope to be completed in three to five years.
Detailed discussions on the metro line linking Jiaxing to Shanghai’s Songjiang District are going on and this connection is included in the national Three-Year Action Plan of Yangtze Delta Region, said Yang Xiaobo, director of the Economic Division of Jiaxing Development and Reform Commission.
The two sides are discussing the details of the metro and the route, Yang said, adding that Jiaxing has been developing in the past 20 years to forge closer ties with Shanghai.
The two cities have drawn up a timetable for the project to be completed in three to five years, according to Jiaxing DRC.
Preliminary work on two railways — Shanghai-Zhapu-Hangzhou Railway and Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo Railway — is also proceeding smoothly. After the completion of the metro and railways, it will take half an hour for railway commuters and one hour for those commuting by metro to travel from Jiaxing to Shanghai.
