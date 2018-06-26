Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 27, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Joint patrols start

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 27, 2018 | Print Edition

Joint patrols on the Mekong River with law enforcement personnel from China, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand started yesterday, the 71st mission since 2011.

Ships set sail from Guanlei Port in Xishuangbanna in Yunnan Province, with patrols covering 256 kilometers, according to Yunnan border police. The patrols will target drug trafficking along the Mekong River, conducting random inspections of ships in waters near key regions including the Golden Triangle.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿