The story appears on
Page A6
June 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Joint patrols start
Joint patrols on the Mekong River with law enforcement personnel from China, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand started yesterday, the 71st mission since 2011.
Ships set sail from Guanlei Port in Xishuangbanna in Yunnan Province, with patrols covering 256 kilometers, according to Yunnan border police. The patrols will target drug trafficking along the Mekong River, conducting random inspections of ships in waters near key regions including the Golden Triangle.
