The story appears on
Page A6
May 4, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Karl Marx exhibition
China’s only original manuscripts by Karl Marx were put on exhibition yesterday at Nanjing University in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province. The exhibition, held to mark the 200th anniversary of the birthday of Marx tomorrow, uses historical documents and other items to show how Marxism was shaped, developed and spread to China.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.