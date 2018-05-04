Advanced Search

May 4, 2018

Karl Marx exhibition

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 4, 2018 | Print Edition

China’s only original manuscripts by Karl Marx were put on exhibition yesterday at Nanjing University in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province. The exhibition, held to mark the 200th anniversary of the birthday of Marx tomorrow, uses historical documents and other items to show how Marxism was shaped, developed and spread to China.

