The story appears on
Page A6
January 17, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Korean is charged in HK double murder
A South Korean was charged yesterday with murdering his wife and 6-year-old son at the five-star Ritz-Carlton hotel in Hong Kong.
Kim Min-ho, 42, was arrested after police found the bodies of his wife Song Wha-jeong, 42, and son Kim Tae-yun, on Sunday in a suite at the hotel, which overlooks the financial center’s Victoria Harbour.
Kim appeared in court wearing a dark blue jacket and hood. Slightly balding and wearing glasses, Kim stared blankly across the room as the two charges were read to him in Korean by an interpreter.
When asked whether he understood the charges, he said, “yes, I do” quietly.
A lawyer for Kim requested the case be adjourned till January 30 to allow time to obtain psychiatric reports to see whether he is fit to stand trial. He will remain in custody until then.
The Ritz-Carlton takes up the top 15 floors of Hong Kong’s tallest building, the International Commerce Centre. According to the charge sheet, Kim committed the alleged murders in room 31 on the 109th floor.
The South Korean consulate said that it had been informed of this “tragic incident.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.