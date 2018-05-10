LI URGES 3 NATIONS TO PROTECT TRADE

Home » Nation

CHINA’S Premier Li Keqiang (left), Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in join hands as they pose for photographs prior to the start of their trilateral summit in Tokyo yesterday. Li called on China, Japan and South Korea to jointly safeguard free trade, expand investment and industrial capacity cooperation, as well as to enhance innovation cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. He urged the three countries to create a peaceful and stable environment for development, stick to the path of peaceful development, respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, and properly handle sensitive issues and disputes. Li also said China has agreed to grant Japan RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors quota of 200 billion yuan (US$31.5 billion), to help Japanese financial institutions to actively invest in China’s capital market through the scheme. — AFP