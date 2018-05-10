Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A1

May 10, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

LI URGES 3 NATIONS TO PROTECT TRADE

Source: AFP | 00:39 UTC+8 May 10, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA’S Premier Li Keqiang (left), Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in join hands as they pose for photographs prior to the start of their trilateral summit in Tokyo yesterday. Li called on China, Japan and South Korea to jointly safeguard free trade, expand investment and industrial capacity cooperation, as well as to enhance innovation cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. He urged the three countries to create a peaceful and stable environment for development, stick to the path of peaceful development, respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, and properly handle sensitive issues and disputes. Li also said China has agreed to grant Japan RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors quota of 200 billion yuan (US$31.5 billion), to help Japanese financial institutions to actively invest in China’s capital market through the scheme. — AFP

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿