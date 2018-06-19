The story appears on
Page A6
June 20, 2018
Lab for rare animals
A LABORATORY for rare animals in the Giant Panda National Park opened at the Dujiangyan base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda yesterday, marking China’s latest effort to protect rare animals.
The center signed a cooperation framework agreement with Lanzhou University, Beijing Normal University, and Sichuan Agricultural University to work together to study reproductive biology, genetics, disease control and prevention.
