Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 20, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Lab for rare animals

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 20, 2018 | Print Edition

A LABORATORY for rare animals in the Giant Panda National Park opened at the Dujiangyan base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda yesterday, marking China’s latest effort to protect rare animals.

The center signed a cooperation framework agreement with Lanzhou University, Beijing Normal University, and Sichuan Agricultural University to work together to study reproductive biology, genetics, disease control and prevention.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿