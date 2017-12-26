The story appears on
Page A6
December 27, 2017
Free for subscribers
Related News
Label sues Apple for copyright breach
A CHINESE clothing company is suing Apple for copyright infringement of the Apple App Store logo, a court in Beijing said yesterday.
Clothing label KON claims the Apple App Store logo closely resembles its own, which the company has been using as a merchandise trademark since 2011 and registered in 2012, according to the Dongcheng District People’s Court in Beijing, which has accepted the lawsuit.
KON is demanding compensation of 100,000 yuan (US$15,200), an injunction against infringing devices such as iPhones and iPads, as well as a public apology.
Both logos feature a triangular stick design. Apple replaced the old logo, consisting of a pencil, ruler and brush, with the current one on its iOS and MacOS devices this year.
KON said that the two logos look practically the same to the untrained eye of an ordinary customer.
Launched in 2009, KON is a Beijing-based clothing label that targets young customers.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.