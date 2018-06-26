Late Aussie’s organ donation praised

Home » Nation

At just 26 years, Phillip Hancock from Australia was a kind and adventurous young man who taught English at Chongqing Southwest University.

Tragedy struck in May this year when complications from type-one diabetes threatened Phillip’s life. At that time all that he could think of was how to help others.

According to his father Peter Hancock, “just helping another person was what he was mainly all about.”

With his parents by his side during his final moments, Phillip bravely told them his last wishes.

Although reluctant, with a heavy heart Phillip’s parents agreed to their son’s request and his liver, two kidneys and corneas were transplanted to save five Chinese patients.

“It was not what we wanted, it was about him and what he wanted and he said if I have the opportunity and I’m ever in this situation, then let them take what they can,” Hancock explained.

It was the first time ever a foreigner had become an organ donor in Chongqing, where an image of medical staff bowing to Phillip in a hospital’s operating room has become a stirring symbol of China’s eternal gratitude.

As days have passed since the operations, Chongqing’s Red Cross Society revealed in June that all transplants were successful.

Both kidney recipients have made a strong recovery and are now able to walk by themselves, while the liver recipient has been moved from an intensive care unit to a general ward.

The other two patients who received cornea transplants have now fully regained their eyesight and been discharged from hospital.

“It is good to know that in five other people, that he is living on,” Hancock said.

Phillip’s story has captured the hearts of people in China and furthered the conversation and discussion on organ donation awareness in the nation. Meanwhile in Australia, the medical community has also praised Phillip for his generous act and called on more people Down Under to follow his brave example.