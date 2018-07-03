Legal ties to be deepened

Home » Nation

CHINA will deepen legal cooperation with countries and regions along the Belt and Road, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.

He said that since it was proposed five years ago, the Belt and Road Initiative had achieved successful outcomes, developed beyond expectations and been welcomed.

“This is because the cooperation upholds the principle of equality and mutual benefit, win-win results, openness and inclusivity, integrates with development strategies of other countries, and is supported by rules and laws,” Wang said, vowing to improve the legal system, deepen legal exchange and cooperation.