Legislators jailed over rumpus at HK House

A COURT in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday sentenced Leung Chung-hang and Yau Wai-ching, two disqualified legislators-elect, and their three assistants to four weeks in prison after they were found guilty of taking part in an unlawful assembly for storming a Legislative Council meeting.

A magistrate of the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court said what Leung and Yau, and their three assistants did, had “directly damaged the legislature’s integrity”.

The five tried to force their way into a LegCo conference room in November 2016, after Leung and Yau failed to take their oaths of office properly and were banned from the LegCo meeting, according to the court.

They pushed and shoved the security guards who were stopping them from entering the conference room. Six security guards were injured in the chaos and taken to hospital for treatment.

They were convicted last month of taking part in an unlawful assembly.

Acting Principal Magistrate of the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court Wong Sze-lai said at yesterday’s sentencing that it was a serious case because the defendants’ actions were premeditated, and despite the security guards’ repeated verbal warnings, they used violence which injured some of the guards.

Leung and Yau used derogatory language insulting the country and nation when taking their oaths at a swearing-in ceremony of the new LegCo on October 12, 2016. They were disqualified by the HKSAR High Court in November 2016.