Length of some visas for Chinese to be shortened

THE US government plans to shorten the length of validity for some visas issued to Chinese citizens, the State Department said. The changes begin on June 11.

The State Department said on Tuesday that under the new policy, US consular officers may limit how long visas are valid, rather than the usual practice of issuing them for the maximum possible length. The department did not provide specifics. But a US official said that according to instructions sent to US embassies and consulates, Chinese graduate students will be limited to one-year visas if they are studying in fields like robotics, aviation and high-tech manufacturing.

The instructions also say that Chinese citizens seeking visas will need special clearance from multiple US agencies if they work as researchers or managers for companies on a US Commerce Department list of entities requiring higher scrutiny.

Those clearances are expected to take months for each visa application, the official said.