July 26, 2018
Leopard on camera
A LEOPARD has been caught on camera in a nature reserve that is a major habitat for giant pandas in Sichuan Province.
The pictures and videos caught by an infrared camera showed the yellow and black leopard roaming in an area at an altitude of 4,080 meters in Wolong National Nature Reserve. Due to habitat fragmentation and less prey, China’s leopard population has been falling. It is rarely seen in the wild.
