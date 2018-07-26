Leopard on camera

Advanced Search

July 26, 2018

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 26, 2018 | Print Edition

A LEOPARD has been caught on camera in a nature reserve that is a major habitat for giant pandas in Sichuan Province.

The pictures and videos caught by an infrared camera showed the yellow and black leopard roaming in an area at an altitude of 4,080 meters in Wolong National Nature Reserve. Due to habitat fragmentation and less prey, China’s leopard population has been falling. It is rarely seen in the wild.

