Li arrives in Japan to promote ties

CHINESE Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Tokyo yesterday for an official visit to Japan and the 7th China-Japan-South Korea leaders’ meeting.

Li’s visit to Japan is the first by a Chinese premier in eight years, coinciding with the 40th anniversary this year of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Li will attend the China-Japan-South Korea leaders’ meeting today, together with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the trilateral meeting outside the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

On his arrival, Li voiced his hope that the three countries will cement trust, seek cooperation, and contribute to regional development, prosperity and peace. The trilateral meeting has resumed after two and a half years.

The three countries, as major world economies and important countries in the region, shoulder significant responsibilities in safeguarding economic globalization, trade and investment liberalization, leading regional integration and maintaining regional stability, Li said.

During his stay, he will hold talks with Abe and meet Japanese Emperor Akihito. He will also meet leaders of the Diet as well as heads of ruling and opposition parties.

Li will speak at a reception commemorating the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. “It is worth cherishing the hard-won momentum for the improvement of China-Japan relations,” he said.

“Through the visit, I expect to review the spirit of the treaty together with the Japanese side, learn from history and look up to the future. China and Japan should make joint efforts to meet each other halfway, promote bilateral relations back to the normal track, and achieve stable and sustainable growth,” Li said.

The trip will also take Li to Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, where he and Abe will attend a China-Japan Governor Forum, and tour a high-tech exhibition at a local Toyota factory.

It is the second leg of Li’s first overseas trip since the new Cabinet took office in March. He visited Indonesia before arriving in Tokyo.

Li also called for fresh joint efforts by China and Japan for the cause of peace and friendship to “set sail again.” In a signed article in the newspaper Asahi Shimbun yesterday, Li said: “I am coming here to promote the long-term, healthy and steady development of China-Japan relations.”

“Although there are dozens of direct flights between Beijing and Tokyo each day and it takes just a little over three hours flying between the two cities, we have walked a long way in recent years to improve and develop China-Japan ties,” Li said.

It is in the interests of the people of China, Japan and all other countries for the two, who wield influence in Asia as well as the rest of the world, to enhance friendship and cooperation.

In recent years, relations between the two countries have experienced twists and turns, and exchange and cooperation in various areas have been affected, Li added.

China and Japan are the world’s second and third-largest economies respectively.

Li said he has often thought that “if China-Japan relations can always stay on the right track of healthy and stable development, it would not only bring more benefits to people of the two countries, but also create a stronger boost to the peace and stability and development and prosperity of Northeast Asia and the whole world.”