Li calls for pragmatic cooperation

IN the first visit to Bulgaria by a Chinese premier in 18 years, the 16+1 cooperation was highlighted as leaders from China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) gathered in Sofia on Saturday.

At the 7th meeting of heads of government of China and the CEEC, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang put forward proposals to draw up a blueprint for the 16+1 cooperation, calling for deepening open and pragmatic cooperation between China and the CEEC to promote common prosperity and development.

“As long as we insist on pursuing open cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win result, while staying down-to-earth with firm confidence, the 16+1 cooperation will surely be promoted steadily and it will add greater contributions to the development of China-European Union ties and the world’s openness and prosperity,” Li said at the meeting.

At the meeting, whose theme is “deepening open and pragmatic cooperation for inclusive prosperity,” Li proposed both sides jointly safeguard economic globalization and free trade, maintain a rules-based multilateral trading system, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and vigorously promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

He suggested more CEECs participate in the construction of various forms of industrial parks according to their own advantages, and foster fresh force for innovation cooperation.

Financial cooperation should be enhanced to open up more investment and financing channels for the 16+1 cooperation to solve financing difficulties, Li said. He invited CEEC financial institutions to launch branch offices in China for business.

The premier also called for upgrading local cooperation and stepping up cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides.

The CEEC leaders fully acknowledged the fruitful achievements of the 16+1 cooperation and spoke positively of the cooperation initiatives proposed by Li.

The outcomes of 16+1 cooperation achieved in the past six years have exceeded expectation, as the trade volume between China and the CEEC grew to almost US$70 billion from US$40 billion. China’s investment has reached nearly US$10 billion while the CEEC have invested more than US$1.4 billion in China.

On Saturday, China and CEEC jointly issued a guideline for their cooperation, and the leaders witnessed the signing of more than 20 cooperation documents.

Li and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also unveiled the China-CEEC agricultural demonstration zone.

At a flurry of diplomatic events in Sofia, including the China-CEEC meeting and a business forum, Li reiterated that the 16+1 cooperation, which includes both EU and non-EU members, is an open, transparent and inclusive platform.

China is not geopolitically motivated in promoting its cooperation with the CEEC, said Li when addressing the 8th China-CEEC business forum.

Li said the 16+1 cooperation mechanism not only is conducive to the development of the two sides, but also helps narrow the gaps within the EU for balanced development and advancement of the European integration, underscoring that the 16+1 cooperation conforms to overall interests of Europe.

He said the 16+1 cooperation always follows common international rules, including the World Trade Organization regulations, and relevant EU legal and regulatory framework.

Moreover, China upholds that the 16+1 cooperation should be conducted on the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, while enterprises are required to participate in bidding for European projects in accordance with market regulations and business rules, he said.

All parties agreed that the 16+1 cooperation is not a geopolitical tool, but a pragmatic cooperation platform where cooperation is carried out in accordance with EU rules. It will benefit both China and the CEEC and facilitate Europe’s integration process, thus being conducive to strengthening rather than weakening the EU.

Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said Latvia is China’s reliable friend and is willing to work with China on scientific and technological innovation as well as in research and development.

The Czech Republic is ready to improve the level of trade and investment cooperation with China, and it hopes to take part in the first China International Import Expo, said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Romania welcomes China’s investment in its infrastructure, noting that Romania will continue to optimize its legal and policy environment. Romania will assume the rotating presidency of the EU next year.