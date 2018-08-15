The story appears on
Page A6
August 16, 2018
Liaoning culls pigs
Northeast China’s Liaoning Province has culled 8,116 pigs in response to an outbreak of African swine fever, the provincial animal health and production bureau said yesterday. The outbreak of African swine fever was discovered earlier this month on a farm in the capital Shenyang. It was China’s first outbreak of African swine fever. The outbreak is currently under control, with no new cases discovered. No cases of the African swine fever were reported in other cities in the province.
