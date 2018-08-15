Advanced Search

August 16, 2018

Liaoning culls pigs

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 16, 2018 | Print Edition

Northeast China’s Liaoning Province has culled 8,116 pigs in response to an outbreak of African swine fever, the provincial animal health and production bureau said yesterday. The outbreak of African swine fever was discovered earlier this month on a farm in the capital Shenyang. It was China’s first outbreak of African swine fever. The outbreak is currently under control, with no new cases discovered. No cases of the African swine fever were reported in other cities in the province.

