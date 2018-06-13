Advanced Search

Life expectancy rises

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 14, 2018 | Print Edition

The life expectancy of Chinese rose to 76.7 years in 2017, according to statistics. The infant mortality rate has decreased to 6.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, while the maternal mortality rate dropped to 19.6 per 100,000 births, a statistics communique released by the National Health Commission said.

“The main health indicators for the Chinese as a whole are above average in upper-middle income countries,” it said. China has seen a rising life expectancy over the years: from 74.83 years in 2010, to 76.34 years in 2015, to 76.7 years in 2017.

