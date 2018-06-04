The story appears on
Page A6
June 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lithium batteries get a ‘flexible’ twist
Chinese scientists say they have invented bendable lithium sulfur batteries, paving the way for producing a generation of flexible smart devices.
Traditional batteries are made by pouring liquid electrolytes into solid electrodes, yet the new approach puts electrolytes into ultrathin metal layers to form 3D networks in dishcloth-like materials.
“By doing this, electrolytes won’t fall off the networks no matter how you flex or twist the flexible materials,” said Zhang Hongzhang, a researcher at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Zhang and six other researchers published their findings in the journal Advanced Functional Materials in May.
According to Zhang, flexible batteries based on this new approach can raise initial specific discharge capacity up to 1,600 mAh, five times more than most commercial lithium batteries.
Zhang said these batteries should be more stable and resilient, and when used in smart devices such as mobile phones, they could be twisted and bent while still storing large amounts of charge. “These batteries are light and have high energy density. The means of making them is cost effective and can be applied for mass production.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.