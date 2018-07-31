Local policies for cross-Strait exchanges

Home » Nation

A NUMBER of new policies have been released by provinces and cities on the Chinese mainland to facilitate cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said.

An Fengshan, spokesman for the office, yesterday made public the policies by Guangdong Province and cities of Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Huai’an, following similar policies released by more than 10 provinces and cities such as Shanghai, Tianjin and Xiamen. These policies were made on the basis of 31 measures unveiled by the office in February.

According to the 48 measures released by Guangdong, Taiwan firms can be granted franchise rights to participate in infrastructure construction in the province, in addition to other types of equal treatment with local enterprises in Guangdong.

Taiwan enterprises and compatriots can access favorable policies and opportunities in Guangdong, and compatriots can enjoy local civil services such as official recruitment platforms. Exchanges and cooperation between the province and Taiwan are expected to be expanded in all areas.

Similar measures will be implemented in Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Huai’an, which this month unveiled 99, 60 and 58 specific measures, respectively. The 31 measures include 12 on equal treatment for Taiwan enterprises, and 19 on offering Taiwan compatriots equality with mainland compatriots in education, businesses, and working and living on the mainland.