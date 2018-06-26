Advanced Search

June 27, 2018

Logic control

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 27, 2018 | Print Edition

China launched its domestic programmable logic controller on Sunday.

With independent research and development by China Electronics Corporation, the PLC is an electronic digital operation device for industrial production. It can control the equipment, unit and production line in factories and workshops.

