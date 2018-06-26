The story appears on
Page A6
June 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Logic control
China launched its domestic programmable logic controller on Sunday.
With independent research and development by China Electronics Corporation, the PLC is an electronic digital operation device for industrial production. It can control the equipment, unit and production line in factories and workshops.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.