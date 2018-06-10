The story appears on
June 11, 2018
Low-cost Internet
China is planning to provide Internet access to almost all of its poor villages in the next three years to narrow the urban-rural digital gap.
Over 98 percent of China’s 122,900 registered poor villages will have access to the Internet by 2020, according to a plan published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The ministry will provide both broadband and 4G data network to the villages, and urge telecom operators to offer discounts on network charges on Internet services.
