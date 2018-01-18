Mainland warning to Taiwan over ‘growing risks’ in ties

Home » Nation

THE Chinese mainland is fully confident and capable of dealing with challenges and pushing forward the development of relations across the Taiwan Strait in 2018.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said yesterday that cross-Strait relations were facing increasingly complex factors, risks and challenges this year.

“The Chinese mainland will continue to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, resolutely oppose and contain all forms of ‘Taiwan independence,’ actively expand cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, and boost social and economic integrated development across the Taiwan Strait,” Ma said.

The mainland is willing to use its “greatest efforts and utmost good will” in pursuing peaceful reunification of the Chinese nation. “However, it will never tolerate ‘Taiwan independence’ or allow such forces to split China,” he told a news conference.

Ma added that rising speculation of “non-peaceful reunification” should be blamed on the increasing “Taiwan independence” separatist activities on the island.

Ma made the remarks with regard to increased speculation that “non-peaceful measures” may be used in pursuit of China’s reunification, though he said the Taiwan authorities believed such a prospect would not occur.

“Our policies toward Taiwan have been clear and consistent,” the spokesman said.

“Taiwan independence” is the greatest threat to cross-Strait peace and stability, while the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations is the fundamental guarantee for peace and stability, he said.

Ma said the refusal of Taiwan authorities to accept the 1992 Consensus undermined the political basis for cross-Strait ties, and its actions to unscrupulously develop arms would exacerbate tension across the Taiwan Strait.

“Whether the Taiwan authorities will follow the good trend and return to the 1992 Consensus or do the opposite depends on its own decisions,” Ma said, adding that the cross-Strait situation was more “complex and severe” in 2017.

Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party administration refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus and impeded cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, he said.

“Forces advocating ‘Taiwan independence’ undermine the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait, threaten peace and stability across the Strait and severely harm the interests of Taiwan compatriots,” he said.

The mainland would share its development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots, ensuring Taiwan compatriots on the mainland would enjoy equal treatment as mainland compatriots in study, entrepreneurship, employment and life, Ma said.

“We will closely unite compatriots across the Taiwan Strait, work together to push forward the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and promote peaceful reunification of the motherland,” Ma said.

“In 2017, the Chinese mainland rolled out more than 20 policies to provide Taiwanese people who live, work or travel on the mainland with better services. The mainland also promoted cross-Strait cooperation in various fields by providing cross-Strait compatriots more exchange opportunities in 2017,” he said.

Trade volume across the Taiwan Strait reached a record high of nearly US$199.4 billion in 2017, up 11.3 percent from 2016, Ma said.

In response to a question on the island’s activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of former Taiwan leader Chiang Ching-kuo, son of Chiang Kai-shek, Ma acknowledged Chiang’s efforts in upholding the one-China principle, opposing “Taiwan independence” and pursuing national unification.

“Based on the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing ‘Taiwan independence,’ we are willing to enhance dialog and cooperation with all parties, organizations and personages in Taiwan to jointly maintain and promote the interests of people on both sides of the Strait and safeguard the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties,” Ma said.