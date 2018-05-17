Mainland will continue cross-Strait exchanges

The story appears on
May 17, 2018
THE Chinese mainland’s Taiwan affairs chief said yesterday that the mainland would continue to advance cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and provide Taiwanese compatriots with more development opportunities.
Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks while meeting with representatives of a conference by the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland.
Liu called on the association to unite Taiwanese business people to adhere to the one-China principle, oppose “Taiwan independence,” and jointly promote the reunification of the motherland.
