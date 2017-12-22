Advanced Search

December 22, 2017

Maintain healthy bilateral ties

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 December 22, 2017 | Print Edition

CHINA’S Ministry of Commerce said yesterday that the United States should work with China to maintain healthy and stable bilateral ties.

“Abandoning the Cold War mentality and hegemony, the world’s two largest economies would maintain win-win cooperation and mutual development, and together could push prosperity in the global economy,” the ministry’s spokesman Gao Feng said.

Commenting on the newly released US national security strategy report, Gao said the report had raised global concerns about the stability of the world’s economy.

“As the world’s economic recovery remained sluggish, a stable expectation would be crucial for maintaining the recovery momentum,” Gao said.

He said the new type of international relationship should not be one of zero-sum competition, and that China had always viewed the US and other economic and trade partners as cooperators, but not competitors.

“China has never engaged in, and will never pursue so-called economic aggression policies,” the spokesman said.

