April 25, 2018
Man held after 18 die in KTV fire
POLICE have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a fire that killed 18 people and injured another five in a KTV bar in South China's Guangdong Province early yesterday.
Liu Chunlu, 32, confessed when he was arrested at his home in the city of Yingde, according to the city government.
"I was drunk last night and had been in a fight (before the fire)," Liu told police.
The fire was reported at around 0:30am in a bar in Yingde, and was put out by 0:55, according to a police statement of Qingyuan which administers Yingde.
The injured are receiving treatment in hospital and are in a stable condition, doctors said.
Ye, owner of a restaurant next to the KTV bar, said. "I used up all 10 fire extinguishers as the fire continued." Ye's restaurant suffered a direct economic loss of more than 100,000 yuan (US$15,815).
