July 27, 2018
Man injured from blast
A MAN was injured after causing a blast in Beijing yesterday afternoon, police said.
The 26-year-old man, surnamed Jiang, set off a substance similar to a firecracker at the crossroads of Tianze Road and Anjialou Road in Chaoyang District at 1pm. He suffered injuries to his hand from the blast. Nobody else was hurt. Police said they found three unlit firecrackers and a lighter at the scene. Medical records suggested that Jiang was under psychological treatment and was diagnosed with paranoid personality disorder.
