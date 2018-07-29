Man wanted over graft returns to face justice

Home » Nation

Zhang Yongguang, one of China’s most wanted graft fugitives, returned to China Saturday, surrendering to the police and returning bribes he had taken, the anti-corruption authority said on Saturday.

Zhang was among China’s top 100 fugitives listed on an Interpol Red Notice. He used to be a policeman at a police station affiliated to the Nanshan Branch of the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Public Security in Guangdong Province.

He fled to the United States in 2010 and was listed on an Interpol Red Notice in August 2013. So far a total of 54 fugitives on the notice have been caught.

“We will make persistent effort in fighting corruption and recovering stolen assets, leaving no room for corrupt fugitives to hide and no hope for those who want to flee,” said an official with the office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group.