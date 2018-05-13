Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 14, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Map reveals high risk coastal areas

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 May 14, 2018 | Print Edition

China has released a risk map of marine disasters and called for measures to prevent and mitigate the risk of such disasters.

The map, released by the Ministry of Natural Resources on Friday, shows high-risk coastal areas including the estuaries of the Yangtze and Zhujiang rivers, the Leizhou Peninsula, and some parts of the northern coast of the Hainan Island.

Major marine disasters include sea ice, storms, typhoons and tsunamis. Rising sea levels also affect coastal areas, including economically developed cities with large populations, such as Tianjin and Shanghai.

China is one of the world’s countries most affected by marine disasters. From 2001 to 2017, direct economic losses caused by marine disasters totaled more than 207.5 billion yuan (US$32.8 billion).

“China will take further efforts to monitor, assess, and mitigate disaster risks, and will shift focus from post-disaster relief to disaster prevention,” said Wang Hong, head of the State Oceanic Administration, at a press conference on the risk map held on Friday in Beijing.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿