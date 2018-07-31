Martial arts as source of Games gold

Home » Nation

A CHINESE kung fu monk rockets down the half-pipe, his robe fluttering behind him, bald head glistening in the sun, to claim snowboard Olympic gold.

It may sound like a sequel to hit comedy film “Cool Runnings,” but for Beijing 2022 host China this is no joke.

State sports chiefs have plucked 125 teenage students from the renowned Songshan Shaolin Temple in central Henan Province in the hope their martial arts prowess can translate into medal-winning performances on the snow.

The latest batch of 23 students left for Beijing on Monday for initial training in freestyle skiing and other Olympic disciplines, the Henan Daily said.

The best among them will then venture to New Zealand to hone their skills.

China is turning to martial arts training schools as part of what it is calling “cross-discipline candidate selection” for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. More than 600 prospective Olympians have been hand-picked in Henan alone.