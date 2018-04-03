The story appears on
April 4, 2018
Massacre remembered
An exhibition of family photos of survivors of the Nanjing Massacre opened yesterday in the city.
At the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, visitors can see the family photos of 30 survivors.
The photos were taken in 2017 by local photographers in Nanjing for Xinhua News Agency.
Zhang Jianjun, curator of the memorial hall, said the exhibition would show to the world that the Chinese people never forget history, but at the same time, they have walked out of the shadow of the past to embrace a new life.
The exhibition will last until July 5.
