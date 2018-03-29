Measures announced to boost reform

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform yesterday.

“The launch of deeper reform of the Party and state institutions marks a new stage for deepening reform in all areas,” said Xi, who is also head of the central committee for deepening overall reform.

With the reform becoming more complex, sensitive and onerous, Xi called for efforts to strengthen and improve the Party’s coordination and leadership over deepening reform in all areas.

Transforming the former central leading group for deepening overall reform to the central committee for deepening overall reform is a key measure to improve the institutions and mechanisms by which the Party exercises leadership over major work, read a statement issued after the meeting.

Participants at the meeting approved a number of documents.

These are:

Work rules of the central committee for deepening overall reform as well as its special groups and general office;

A guideline on further streamlining approval procedures;

A plan to set up a financial court in Shanghai;

A document on establishing a mechanism for China’s participation in international macro-economic policy coordination to improve international economic governance structure;

Plans for deepening reform and opening-up in pilot free trade zones in Guangdong, Tianjin and Fujian;

A guideline to regulate the asset-management businesses of financial institutions;

A guideline on strengthening regulation over the investment of non-financial enterprises in financial institutions;

A document on wage reform in state-owned enterprises;

Pilot reform plans on the sequence of on-duty police officers and technical police personnel;

Documents on deepening reform in review and evaluation of projects, talent and institutions; improving integrity in scientific research; strengthening Party building at public hospitals; and strengthening team building for mediators.