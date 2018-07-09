The story appears on
Migrant labor, disabled get legal help
China will provide more legal assistance for migrant workers and the disabled, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Justice.
Authorities must make more efforts to promote law awareness to prevent and reduce disputes over migrant workers’ labor rights and interests, the statement said.
The ministry said that legal assistance must be accessible to all migrant workers, to ensure that by 2020, no migrant workers will have their wage payment delayed, a major dispute between migrant workers and employers at present.
The statement also requires legal assistance personnel to provide door-to-door services to the disabled and offer convenient communication channels through messaging-app WeChat.
The ministry said it will elevate the legal aid work as a national campaign and had selected 12 cities and districts as demonstration sites for the campaign.
