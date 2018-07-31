Military honor plaques

Home » Nation

China has decided to issue plaques of honor to all families who had or have loved ones in military service. The order was issued by the State Council, or China’s Cabinet, via a circular made public yesterday. The scope of eligible families is expanded to those of active service personnel, martyrs, demobilized or deceased ex-servicemen and women (who died on duty or of illness). The plaques had been reserved for families of martyrs and volunteer military personnel before the expansion. The plate is painted gold and inscribed with four large Mandarin characters: Guang Rong Zhi Jia (Family of Honor), the circular said.