The story appears on
Page A6
August 1, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Military honor plaques
China has decided to issue plaques of honor to all families who had or have loved ones in military service. The order was issued by the State Council, or China’s Cabinet, via a circular made public yesterday. The scope of eligible families is expanded to those of active service personnel, martyrs, demobilized or deceased ex-servicemen and women (who died on duty or of illness). The plaques had been reserved for families of martyrs and volunteer military personnel before the expansion. The plate is painted gold and inscribed with four large Mandarin characters: Guang Rong Zhi Jia (Family of Honor), the circular said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.