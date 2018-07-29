The story appears on
Page A6
July 30, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Military recruitment drive
China’s 2018 military recruitment will run from August 1 to September 30, focusing on recruiting people with a higher educational background.
The Ministry of National Defense has told recruiters to take in more graduates and freshmen. In municipalities, provincial capitals and regions where higher learning institutions are concentrated, only young people with a high school or higher education background will be accepted. Young people aged between 18 to 22 are eligible to join the military, with the maximum recruitment age for college graduates extended to 24.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.