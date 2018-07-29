Advanced Search

Military recruitment drive

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 30, 2018 | Print Edition

China’s 2018 military recruitment will run from August 1 to September 30, focusing on recruiting people with a higher educational background.

The Ministry of National Defense has told recruiters to take in more graduates and freshmen. In municipalities, provincial capitals and regions where higher learning institutions are concentrated, only young people with a high school or higher education background will be accepted. Young people aged between 18 to 22 are eligible to join the military, with the maximum recruitment age for college graduates extended to 24.

Nation
